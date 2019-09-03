Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Price Rose While American Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.06 Million; Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 50,525 shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 8,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 365,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.43M, down from 374,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.06 million shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 18,020 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 21,888 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bell Commercial Bank reported 5,939 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 17,796 shares. Cookson Peirce Communications holds 0.24% or 22,428 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 109,192 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk stated it has 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Creative Planning holds 28,654 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.05% or 1,730 shares. 1,850 were accumulated by New England And. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,800 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 300 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 368,850 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) by 95,441 shares to 764,238 shares, valued at $29.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 51,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.79 million for 97.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Regions Fincl Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,654 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 1,468 shares. Cohen Steers reported 26,892 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 100 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 428,975 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Mngmt reported 8,283 shares. M&R invested in 0% or 738 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 6.9% or 561,309 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 86,359 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 14,180 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc stated it has 1,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 37,322 shares.