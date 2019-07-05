Veeva Systems (VEEV) Position Maintained by Kepos Capital Lp; As Pg (PG) Stock Rose, Davenport & Company Raised Its Stake by $330,512

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 211.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 37,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 17,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.05. About 674,126 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV)

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Pg (PG) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,764 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, up from 170,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Pg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.73 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. Wallach Matthew J had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.41 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider MATEO ALAN sold $60,713.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,926 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc has 1,680 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn Incorporated owns 1,902 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger holds 1.18 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 385,940 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Partners Limited has 0.3% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 52,005 shares. M&T Bank Corporation stated it has 25,295 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Avalon Limited Liability Corp reported 2,304 shares stake. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 700 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 1,951 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 334 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 66,699 shares to 33,301 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 25,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,324 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum Towne Inc reported 3.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithfield Tru Company invested 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,748 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson has 3,337 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 834,045 are held by Welch & Forbes Limited Co. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Mgmt Ny accumulated 0.03% or 3,100 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated invested in 857,832 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 559,722 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bailard Inc holds 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 38,746 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 3.87M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Meridian Counsel has 4,063 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Kessler Investment Grp has 33,658 shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qcom (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28,767 shares to 22,608 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amt (NYSE:AMT) by 151,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,063 shares, and cut its stake in Csx (NYSE:CSX).