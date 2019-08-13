Veeva Systems (VEEV) Market Value Rose While American Capital Management Cut Holding; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Position in Teleflex (TFX) as Stock Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $365.71. About 307,224 shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 8,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 365,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.43 million, down from 374,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 655,255 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 Earnings Preview For Veeva Systems – Benzinga” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap has 100 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd holds 81,713 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 8,209 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 9,734 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 6,253 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 43,962 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 78,392 shares. New England owns 0.16% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,850 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,952 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 9,135 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 543,800 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated reported 16,747 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 105.29 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Real Page (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,833 shares to 839,794 shares, valued at $50.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,396 were reported by Creative Planning. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 2,012 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 132 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,579 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davis R M Inc holds 0.92% or 81,653 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 7,584 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 27,539 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advisors accumulated 3,060 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0.07% or 10,866 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 56,159 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 130,000 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sit Assoc Inc has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 534 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Wins New Zealand Innovation Award for UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teleflex: An Expensive Stock With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Analyst Sees ‘Sustainable Growth Profile’ In Medical Device Manufacturer – Benzinga” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares to 66,970 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).