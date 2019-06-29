Veeva Systems (VEEV) Holder United Services Automobile Association Has Raised Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Tdam Usa Lowered Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $397,413; Stock Value Rose

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 65,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 7.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 10,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 70,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.11. About 2.24 million shares traded or 57.91% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Size Factor Etf (SIZE) by 29,340 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $28.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,251 shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 47,161 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Azimuth Lc holds 2,580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 29,121 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0% or 1,581 shares. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Llc has 80,100 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 127,251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 37,216 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.04% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 38,712 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 36,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has 425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Kames Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.38 million activity. Faddis Jonathan had sold 27,760 shares worth $2.50 million. 622 shares were sold by MATEO ALAN, worth $60,713.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L also sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, February 4.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,740 shares to 108,786 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 3,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.33 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.