Veeva Systems (VEEV) Holder Halsey Associates Has Cut Its Stake; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Its Position in Visa (V) as Market Valuation Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 486,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.02M, up from 481,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99M shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 15,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 41,903 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 57,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.15% or $12.82 during the last trading session, reaching $144.51. About 3.28 million shares traded or 125.65% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.55M for 88.12 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 6,349 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 543,800 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 11,545 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 783,849 shares. Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership reported 54 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 1,075 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Co has 57,153 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.02% or 3,565 shares. 115,211 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. 4.15M are owned by Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Petrus Trust Lta reported 1,806 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Asset Mngmt One owns 0.06% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 81,713 shares. Citigroup reported 48,746 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 189,895 shares to 4.83M shares, valued at $198.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nat Grid Adr by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,031 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay (NYSE:VSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Liability reported 3,006 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.81% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Daiwa Sb Ltd stated it has 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paloma Prtnrs holds 16,724 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 2,800 shares. Capital City Fl reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 1.40M shares. Veritable LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stearns Fincl reported 6,779 shares. Investment Service reported 2,084 shares. Mar Vista Partners Limited Liability Com invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 54,800 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 1.07% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

