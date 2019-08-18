Veeva Systems (VEEV) Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.71 Million as Market Value Rose; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Raised Its Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 698,749 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 168.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 101,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 161,384 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 7.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 32.64M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 42,146 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 260,033 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp holds 0% or 158,475 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Fin Architects has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 4,000 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). New Generation has 1.28 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 35,000 shares. Johnson Finance Gru Inc reported 13,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited Company reported 18,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 8.62M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 2,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 7,000 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.46% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 3.22M shares. Illinois-based Capstone Fincl Advisors has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 69,340 shares to 273,560 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 162,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,180 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. $1.85M worth of stock was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D.. 50,000 shares were bought by WEBB JAMES R, worth $98,010.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 105.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,358 were accumulated by Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 125 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.28% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sei owns 581,293 shares. Strs Ohio reported 7,300 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,429 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Cap Limited Partnership invested in 5,120 shares. Moreover, Cim Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 17,638 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 24 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,253 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Materials Etf (VAW) by 4,105 shares to 13,646 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 21,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,699 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).