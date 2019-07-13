Veeva Systems (VEEV) Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.71 Million; Logan Capital Management Upped Its Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holding by $3.64 Million as Valuation Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 876,476 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 1111.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 18,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,571 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 1,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company stated it has 10,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 28,026 shares. Patten Gru owns 8,442 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia owns 1,498 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,600 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 163,515 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.05% or 10,653 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 2,520 shares. Davenport Comm Lc holds 0.06% or 23,679 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advisory Ser Net Llc invested in 8,990 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 222,531 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Finance Lc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 84,125 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF) by 50,259 shares to 3,643 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,735 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 3.06M shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.19% or 1.16 million shares. Citigroup has 48,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, De Burlo Group Inc has 2.64% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Citadel Advisors invested in 0.01% or 228,654 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 42,664 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The New Jersey-based Advisors Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Blair William And Company Il stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Renaissance Limited Liability reported 1.29 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 555,278 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.12% or 247,460 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prns LP stated it has 0.61% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 115.19 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. On Sunday, January 13 MATEO ALAN sold $60,713 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 622 shares. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.41 million was made by Wallach Matthew J on Tuesday, February 12.