Veeva Systems (Put) (VEEV) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Rose; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose While Sensato Investors Has Raised by $4.16 Million Its Stake

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 118.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 46,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 85,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 576,602 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (Put) (VEEV) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 39,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 56,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $160.54. About 549,577 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 45,365 shares to 59,236 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,400 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 105.62 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 248,854 shares to 331,854 shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 71,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

