Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Both Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) and Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems Inc. 126 27.48 N/A 1.57 91.06 Evolent Health Inc. 14 0.94 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veeva Systems Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veeva Systems Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 16% Evolent Health Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that Veeva Systems Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Evolent Health Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veeva Systems Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Evolent Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Veeva Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evolent Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Veeva Systems Inc. and Evolent Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 8 2.62 Evolent Health Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Veeva Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $145.36, while its potential downside is -14.52%. Evolent Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.75 consensus price target and a 198.17% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Evolent Health Inc. appears more favorable than Veeva Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veeva Systems Inc. and Evolent Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Veeva Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Evolent Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veeva Systems Inc. 0.84% 7.52% 19.86% 52.35% 85.8% 59.65% Evolent Health Inc. 0.14% 5.57% -17.33% -43.55% -24.76% -28.72%

For the past year Veeva Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Evolent Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Veeva Systems Inc. beats Evolent Health Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value-based care and population health management. The companyÂ’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.