Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Reaches $172.79 52-Week High; Tobam Has Lifted Its Yamana Gold (AUY) Stake

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) hit a new 52-week high and has $188.34 target or 9.00% above today’s $172.79 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.45B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $188.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.29 billion more. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $172.79. About 173,457 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

Tobam increased Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) stake by 65.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 444,024 shares as Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)’s stock declined 21.84%. The Tobam holds 1.12 million shares with $2.92 million value, up from 677,500 last quarter. Yamana Gold Inc now has $2.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.0191 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6191. About 3.53M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.45 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 104.72 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

