Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Reaches $162.31 After 6.00% Down Move; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.74% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $162.31. About 480,237 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia PacificThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $23.27 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $152.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VEEV worth $1.40B less.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 10.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 444,626 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 3.73 million shares with $232.03M value, down from 4.17M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $146.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 32.88% above currents $64.72 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has 225,298 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Ww Invsts owns 20.90 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 842,366 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.16% or 2.14 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co has 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.47M shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eidelman Virant reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 297,208 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 5,868 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp invested in 0.14% or 5,775 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.8% or 97,872 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,128 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.13 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 368,850 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Tru has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has 16,071 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Champlain Ltd Liability reported 1.19 million shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 23,530 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.17% or 411,800 shares in its portfolio. Jag Management Ltd Company holds 145,159 shares. Westover Llc has 0.12% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 17,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Azimuth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 2,955 are owned by Dubuque Financial Bank & Commerce. Cookson Peirce Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,428 shares. Strs Ohio reported 7,300 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Asset Management reported 5,857 shares stake.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.27 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 89.23 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.