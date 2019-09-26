Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Reaches $154.13 After 7.00% Up Move; Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (MUI)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $154.13. About 706,592 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia PacificThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $22.81B company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $164.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VEEV worth $1.60 billion more.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 17 funds started new or increased positions, while 21 cut down and sold holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 12.39 million shares, up from 12.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 1.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 93.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.81 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 84.73 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Among 15 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.27’s average target is 13.07% above currents $154.13 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $18700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by SunTrust. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 30. Canaccord Genuity maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell Associate Limited owns 5,695 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 179,198 shares. 4,575 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group Inc. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.33 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 188 shares. Moreover, Franklin Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Driehaus Management Limited Co owns 8,666 shares. Brown Cap Llc accumulated 3.49M shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Atria Invests Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,870 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 3,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 80,185 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 500 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pittenger & Anderson reported 2,735 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. for 509,595 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 779,594 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oarsman Capital Inc. has 0.53% invested in the company for 83,323 shares. The New York-based Mariner Investment Group Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 154,200 shares.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $540.01 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 11,816 shares traded. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MUI) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.