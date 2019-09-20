Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Reaches $149.13 After 5.00% Up Move; Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake

Ws Management Lllp decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 10.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 115,677 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 1.00 million shares with $51.01 million value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.23 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 27/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Provides Travel For Hundreds Of Patients Through Medical Transportation Grant Program; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 03/05/2018 – Failed Southwest Air Jet Engine Had Passed Seven Inspections; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.15% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $149.13. About 422,040 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia PacificThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $22.19 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $156.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VEEV worth $1.11B more.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Exchange: How Tight Is Your Risk Budget? (Veeva Edition) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 260,000 shares. Exchange Capital Management has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 66,783 shares. 39,553 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Kepos Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 9,421 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 571,817 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 52,666 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs stated it has 1,570 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 43,612 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Lp has invested 0.47% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 3,088 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 6,884 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsr Ltd has invested 0.61% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 19,915 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.01M for 90.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.19 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 81.99 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Among 14 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $175.71’s average target is 17.82% above currents $149.13 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 23 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Stephens upgraded the shares of VEEV in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 30. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, August 28.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $563.39 million for 12.80 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank holds 451,412 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 407,982 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 85,750 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,387 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank reported 0.41% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 560,329 shares. Phocas invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Zebra Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 19,615 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Sterneck Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 0.11% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 4,766 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,584 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr, California-based fund reported 4,453 shares. 14,355 were accumulated by Haverford Tru. Burney Co holds 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 40,020 shares. Comm Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 21,891 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why American Airlines is outpacing Southwest at BHM – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Air Improves Q3 Operating Cost Guidance, Sees No Material Impact From Hurricane Dorian – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 4.74% above currents $54.8 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 28. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20.