Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Upped By $6.38 Million Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. VEEV’s profit would be $55.96 million giving it 110.34 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Veeva Systems Inc.’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $167.72. About 1.17 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 25.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp acquired 14,076 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 68,737 shares with $31.15 million value, up from 54,661 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $41.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $17.84 during the last trading session, reaching $490.48. About 469,852 shares traded or 32.11% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Arconic Inc stake by 142,994 shares to 1.22 million valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 52,549 shares and now owns 293,948 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1.22M were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments Ltd. Voloridge Inv Mngmt holds 12,461 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Victory Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,636 shares. Nomura reported 0.03% stake. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 12,507 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Echo Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% or 175,502 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 750 shares. Lateef Inv Lp has invested 5.28% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 6,771 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 20,627 shares. Century stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 325,771 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 3,583 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc owns 2,474 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. Wallach Matthew J sold $1.41M worth of stock. $189,955 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares were sold by Faddis Jonathan.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.70 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 101.65 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by DA Davidson. Deutsche Bank maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Monday, February 25 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, May 30 report.