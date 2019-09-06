Veeva Systems I (VEEV) Valuation Rose While Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lowered by $558,684 Its Stake; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Lifted by $809,734 as Share Value Declined

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Veeva Systems I (VEEV) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 17,248 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 21,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Veeva Systems I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $159.03. About 548,567 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 64,549 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 49,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 7.39M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.74 million for 96.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.