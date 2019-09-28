Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stock Rose While Glynn Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Capital International Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79 million shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 78.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,498 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190,000, down from 11,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 16,680 shares to 51,993 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 172,354 shares to 234,909 shares, valued at $45.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (NYSE:FMX).