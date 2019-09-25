Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Cut Its Position by $7.93 Million; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Trimmed by $356,000 as Market Value Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 2.57 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.31. About 2.73 million shares traded or 79.93% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,762 shares. Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Smith Salley And Associate reported 0.33% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Eii Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 4,883 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.51M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Gru reported 240,445 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement holds 247,003 shares. 195,459 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 14,750 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Salem Investment Counselors reported 1,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 68,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Campbell & Comm Invest Adviser Limited Co owns 0.14% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 19,533 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 21,383 shares.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.40M for 6.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 31,212 shares to 400,074 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Class A.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 92.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.