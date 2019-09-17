Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake by $6.13 Million; Stock Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 387,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, down from 562,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.74 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $148.72. About 1.66M shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 109,400 shares to 735,300 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,077 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Trust. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Eminence Capital LP stated it has 2.48M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.09% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 3,037 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.24% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 97,475 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 397,898 shares. Stevens Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,238 shares. Pointstate LP reported 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 9 shares. Amer Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated owns 6,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Whittier reported 76 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 215,944 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hartline Inv has 0.63% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 16,369 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.64% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,474 shares. Hengehold reported 1,680 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 73,345 shares. 522 were reported by Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Com. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 12,668 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 32,119 shares. 113 are held by Ent Fincl Svcs. Victory Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 510,801 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 3,787 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation reported 62,192 shares stake.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Class A by 232,744 shares to 300,335 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 90.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Veeva Systems Reaches Key Milestone 18 Months Early – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Veeva Systems CFO – What took Veeva to a billion dollars will fuel the next several billion – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.