Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $412,902 as Shares Rose; Basswood Capital Management Lowered Position in Peapack (PGC) by $9.13 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 351,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 706,229 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 23,895 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 3,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 9,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 876,476 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc Cl A (NYSE:RMAX) by 14,747 shares to 52,947 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 5,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,934 shares, and cut its stake in First Interstate Banc Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). France-based Axa has invested 0.12% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Co reported 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,917 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech holds 3,700 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 189,039 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Incorporated Llp has invested 0.11% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 42,664 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 1,143 shares. Westpac Corp holds 10,039 shares. 9,429 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Earnest Prns owns 67 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 24,705 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 24,400 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity. Shares for $1.41 million were sold by Wallach Matthew J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De reported 11,149 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 28,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc owns 153,018 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 19,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia has invested 0.65% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). First Advsr Lp holds 45,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 8,239 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 303,114 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 31,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Sei Invests Company invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 4,240 shares. Voya Invest Limited Co reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.08 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,573 shares to 438,499 shares, valued at $20.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.