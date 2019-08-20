Veeva Systems A (VEEV) Shareholder Foundry Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $770,112; Virtu Financial Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.13 Million; Stock Declined

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 40,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 28,957 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 69,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12M shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc A (VEEV) by 22.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 6,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 20,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 26,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $158.1. About 895,122 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV)

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 33,639 shares to 176,584 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 187,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,140 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fjarde Ap accumulated 42,664 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 18,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cls Investments Lc has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 3,400 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). 589,886 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 79,323 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 228,654 shares. 26,987 are owned by Bokf Na. 52,005 were accumulated by Epoch Investment Prns. Moreover, Glob Thematic has 0.23% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 8,073 shares to 13,799 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

