Veeva Sys (VEEV) Valuation Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Position; As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Share Price Declined, Srs Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $159.06. About 841,777 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 898,427 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 10/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 25,000 shares to 232,400 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.09% or 18,184 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 23,129 shares. Moreover, Hamilton Lane Advisors Limited has 2.74% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 40,818 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested in 0% or 1,581 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 30,292 shares. First Personal Financial Services invested in 0.01% or 205 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 55 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 13,234 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 6,349 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 67 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 0.02% or 2,616 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 9,429 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs Lp reported 54,197 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.31% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davenport And Company Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 19,688 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 624,488 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 94,178 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 980 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 10,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.43% or 503,890 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 73,900 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.03% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Retirement Of Alabama holds 153,668 shares. Pnc Finance Group has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership accumulated 8,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 435,392 shares. Fil holds 3.79 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $1.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 237,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.