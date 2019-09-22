Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake Upped by Sunbelt Securities Inc; As Lululemon Athletica (Put) (LULU) Valuation Rose, Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Holding by $10.82 Million

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 134.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 6,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 2,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 2.22M shares traded or 46.46% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Put) (LULU) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 60,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 8,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 2.45 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 114,938 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 3,722 shares. Optimum stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Scout has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Barclays Public accumulated 63,899 shares. Hanseatic Serv Inc has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 64 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 140,317 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 142,874 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 7,406 shares. 2,506 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Llc. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Incorporated reported 92,994 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.02% or 174,060 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 5,890 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 223,893 shares.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $10.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 75,922 shares to 96,822 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:EDU) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

