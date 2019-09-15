Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake Has Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc; As Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased Its Holding

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 36,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 171,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, up from 135,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.02M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 704.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 2,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $443,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 14,361 shares to 86,646 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,530 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Signaturefd reported 1,085 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. 200,267 are held by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Hartline Inv Corporation invested in 16,369 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.33% or 916,697 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.18% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru Company holds 12,539 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 9,421 shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 30,518 shares. American Century Cos Inc invested in 0.06% or 372,143 shares. M&T Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 24,077 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 6,998 shares to 475,693 shares, valued at $32.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,804 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

