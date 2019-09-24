Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.99 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Jacobs & Co Increased by $645,012 Its Position

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,548 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, up from 10,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.9. About 613,413 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 43,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 55,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $153.41. About 77,884 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26,860 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 7,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,776 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 93.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1.