Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake; As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Market Value Rose, Chatham Capital Group Decreased by $507,430 Its Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 97,592 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 8,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 54,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 62,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $159.66. About 537,456 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 35,723 shares to 114,460 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 20,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Credit Agricole S A holds 60,000 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 127,251 shares. 1,680 are held by Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. New England Incorporated holds 0.16% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 1,850 shares. 56,929 were reported by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co. 42,664 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 9,429 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Century Inc has 284,366 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Ltd Partnership has 2.16M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 14,799 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 1,000 shares. Strategic Ltd Llc reported 5,602 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 52.09 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,017 shares to 52,787 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.