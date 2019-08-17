Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Its Position by $1.79 Million; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Valuation Rose, Energy Income Partners Decreased Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 174.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 22,428 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 687,612 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 20.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601.91M, down from 20.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 152,945 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $201.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 592,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Inc reported 7.87 million shares. City Holdg holds 850 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 177,913 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tru Department Mb Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,548 shares. Hourglass Cap has 0.36% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 42,720 shares. Beach Investment Ltd Llc owns 94,950 shares or 4.97% of their US portfolio. 65,259 were reported by Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Company. 11,757 are held by Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation. 76,609 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 68,150 shares. 28,945 are held by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Blair William Il holds 0.16% or 895,584 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability reported 25,726 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Loudon Invest Management Limited Co holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 121,335 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 66,025 shares. Stephens Inv Management Group Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 43,232 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited holds 8,190 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Leonard Green Prns L P, California-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Glynn Lc holds 245,077 shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 133,632 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 988 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 24,705 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc owns 121,554 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Ranger Inv Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, State Street has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2.65 million shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 3,073 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.