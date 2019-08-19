Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Value Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Stake by $1.79 Million; Adirondack Research & Management Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 174.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 22,428 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 317,012 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 141,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.55M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,802 were accumulated by Group Inc. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 32,835 shares. 68,478 were accumulated by Bowling Mgmt. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Pnc Finance Svcs Group invested in 14,208 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested 0.08% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 105,606 shares. 58,900 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability Corporation. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 434 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 142,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Axa holds 14,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares to 606,999 shares, valued at $40.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,977 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).