Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Price Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Increased Holding; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Boosted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 34.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 7,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 22,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.81M shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 76,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 152,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69 million, up from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 891,240 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 26,106 shares to 226,497 shares, valued at $38.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Com by 18,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,274 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Veeva Systems Reaches Key Milestone 18 Months Early – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Veeva Quality & Regulatory Summit to Feature Top Consumer Goods, Chemical, and Cosmetics Companies – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva: A Company To Like, A Stock To Dislike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru reported 4,400 shares stake. Alps Advsrs holds 3,217 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,580 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 8.77 million shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.29% or 108,298 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd stated it has 4,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Liability holds 16,870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,580 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Company invested 0.29% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 9,029 were reported by Cim Ltd Liability Corporation. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 148,742 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Jag Limited Liability Com reported 2.95% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Marvin And Palmer Assocs has 46,644 shares for 5.01% of their portfolio.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,781 shares to 158,903 shares, valued at $31.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,723 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Sky Is Falling – Not! – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 29% Earnings Growth, Did Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.45% stake. Paloma Partners Mngmt Communication reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 3,942 shares. Cardinal Capital holds 46,640 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 20 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 28,955 shares. 179,763 were reported by Putnam Ltd. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,912 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 3,655 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 162 shares. Cypress Mgmt Llc accumulated 75,315 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Llc has 105,299 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.