Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position Maintained by 1832 Asset Management Lp; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $11.90 Million as Market Value Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 215,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 627,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.92M, up from 411,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 1.32 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 540,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.98 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.08 million, up from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.62 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco New York reported 698,646 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 35,397 shares stake. Quantbot Techs L P, a New York-based fund reported 32,119 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,313 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Credit Agricole S A has 60,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.06% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 122,029 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc has 3.37% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 120,101 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 28,418 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). De Burlo Grp Inc Incorporated invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Nicholas Invest Prtn Lp has 0.81% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bath Savings Trust Commerce has invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 86,084 shares to 299,184 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,465 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

