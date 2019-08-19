Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position Boosted by Credit Agricole S A; Fsi Group Has Lowered Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 495,078 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $159.2. About 369,094 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 5,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 52,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,001 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.60 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

