Veeva Sys (VEEV) Market Value Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Upped Position; Sadoff Investment Management Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $358,110 as Stock Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 174.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 14,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 22,428 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 687,612 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66M, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Com reported 514,662 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 410,094 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 13,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Llc has 43,962 shares. Avalon Asset Mngmt Llc invested 5.42% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Park Avenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Navellier has 1.96% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 99,791 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,100 shares. Ranger Inv Limited Partnership holds 54 shares. C M Bidwell Associate holds 1.04% or 8,190 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 3,264 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares to 606,999 shares, valued at $40.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,990 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.76M are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Kbc Nv owns 439,119 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Discovery Cap Mngmt Ltd Ct owns 612,900 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4.32 million shares. Jet Capital Invsts Limited Partnership holds 332,814 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 7,791 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 9,970 shares. Proshare Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 518,217 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc owns 55,354 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Victory Cap Inc stated it has 223,833 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank invested in 0% or 136 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 689,606 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has invested 0.55% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

