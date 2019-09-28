Veeva Sys (VEEV) Market Valuation Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Cvr Energy (CVI) Holder Wbi Investments Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 61,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97 million, down from 80,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79M shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 30,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 23,362 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 53,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 358,138 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust owns 2,126 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5,274 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.27% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 168,455 shares stake. Oppenheimer & reported 0.04% stake. Qs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Blair William And Com Il stated it has 1.9% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Veritable Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp accumulated 119,850 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 52,743 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 9,085 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,601 shares. 28,305 are held by Stevens Cap L P.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,265 shares to 35,432 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 26,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

