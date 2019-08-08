Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Private Advisor Group Lifted Its Stake by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose; Sarbit Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $1.54 Million

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 273,375 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 174.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 14,799 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 5,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 11,695 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 34,427 shares. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,201 shares. 11,878 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Profund Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 2,251 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Mngmt has 11,376 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc stated it has 17,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 93,268 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 22,537 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 55 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 8,125 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 9,253 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, New York-based fund reported 66,819 shares. Synovus holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 26,930 shares to 170,961 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 30,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,656 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta has 1,806 shares. Brown Advisory holds 36,493 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc stated it has 22,428 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 9,734 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 368,850 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.03% or 91,155 shares. Lpl Limited Com has 35,585 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 555,278 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 340 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sunbelt Secs Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Epoch Investment Prns Inc holds 0.03% or 52,005 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hsbc Public reported 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

