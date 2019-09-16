Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Upped Its Position by $5.41 Million as Market Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 33,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 62,192 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08 million, up from 28,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.03M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 538,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.12M, down from 678,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $216.6. About 886,123 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PACT WITH N.Y., FED COVERS 2008-2013 CONDUCT; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Global Core Liquid Assets $229 Billion in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 24/05/2018 – Any systemic risk from Italy could push euro down “5 big figures” – Goldman; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 0.22% or 68,588 shares. Amg Natl Bancorporation owns 19,644 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Westend Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Interstate Commercial Bank has 1.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,527 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 2,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark Savings Bank & stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,589 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 448 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.38% or 17,950 shares. 9,576 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp, Florida-based fund reported 1,695 shares. 1,160 are owned by Fayez Sarofim & Company. 30,452 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.01% or 1,550 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.79 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53M shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 79,069 shares to 87,984 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Gold Corp New by 75,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,634 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De has 35,163 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2.81 million were accumulated by Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 7,861 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 8,079 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 374,268 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 8,694 shares. Franklin Resource Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.93 million shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 9,382 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,978 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Exchange Mngmt owns 0.87% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 19,957 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ashfield Prns Ltd owns 21,888 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 4,865 shares.