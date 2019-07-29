Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Blair William & Company Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Cadence Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in U S Physical Therapy (USPH)

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 104.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,176 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 13,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 77,222 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 45,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.06M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.47. About 884,622 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.60 million activity. 1,667 shares valued at $189,955 were sold by Faddis Jonathan on Monday, February 4.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 59,731 shares to 688,336 shares, valued at $24.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 1,581 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.09% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Group Incorporated One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,463 shares. The California-based Main Street Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 37,216 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Proshare Advsr Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 169,292 were reported by Nordea Invest Management Ab. Sunbelt Securities reported 2,766 shares. 411,800 are held by 1832 Asset Management L P. Glynn Mngmt Llc invested in 245,077 shares or 5.75% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 36,493 shares.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Veeva Jumps 15% After Strong Q1 Earnings: Here’s What The Street Thinks – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 112.15 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,350 shares to 4,556 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 3,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,878 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. On Monday, March 18 Chapman Harry S bought $100,064 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 950 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Physical Therapy: A Good Old-Fashioned GARP Stock – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Physical Therapy Adds to Executive Team – Business Wire” on March 02, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.