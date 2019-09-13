Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $333,234 as Stock Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Sei Investments Company Has Lowered Holding by $5.80 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 6,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 961,651 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 107,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.58 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.97 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 85.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 9,419 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 43,495 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) stated it has 0.2% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Paloma Prns Mngmt Communications holds 32,851 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 108,298 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 526,659 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.12% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Savings Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 644,324 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 3.70 million shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.29% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley stated it has 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Zacks Mgmt invested in 12,668 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 12,574 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 43,653 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,898 shares to 40,122 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV) by 8,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wafra, New York-based fund reported 13,503 shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,458 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 312,705 shares. Woodstock holds 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 197,024 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd reported 16,100 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.6% or 328,029 shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 61,944 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 71,779 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd Company holds 9,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 1.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Group Inc Llc owns 30,206 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp reported 4.61M shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Com has 65,613 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 29,959 shares to 49,740 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

