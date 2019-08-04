Veeva Sys (Put) (VEEV) Market Value Rose While Bank Of Montreal Trimmed by $13.80 Million Its Position; Manatuck Hill Partners Holds Position in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Put) (VEEV) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 109,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 111,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 855,951 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 432,791 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares to 252,223 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,820 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 25,373 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 25,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 500 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Tn. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 31,729 shares. 217,256 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Commerce owns 159,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. G2 Invest Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd accumulated 200,000 shares. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated reported 8,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Lc invested in 0% or 33,412 shares. 1,150 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. Carlson Lp has 0.03% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 1.03 million shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc has invested 0.03% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.41 million activity. Wallach Matthew J also sold $1.41M worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 107.11 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh owns 43,750 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,575 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 207,058 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 16,071 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited has 141,430 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 109,192 shares. Axa has invested 0.12% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 4,347 are held by Tudor Invest Et Al. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 19,518 shares. Navellier And Associate invested in 1.96% or 99,791 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Com invested in 0.06% or 2,955 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.12% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 247,460 shares. Yorktown Management And Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,700 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.29 million shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 49,739 shares to 76,639 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 576,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

