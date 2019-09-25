Veeva Sys Cl A (VEEV) Position Held by Jag Capital Management Llc; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holding by $1.33 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 35,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 160,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 125,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 10,426 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 16,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 161,238 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.14 million, up from 145,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $154.45. About 1.55 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 49,253 shares to 67,942 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,870 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invs Lc has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Brown Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.49M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.84 million shares. Atria Invests Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 16,870 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 644,324 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 4,770 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Davy Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cambridge Invest accumulated 0.04% or 29,393 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Company reported 19,486 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Co has 6,765 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 10,106 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 23,918 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested in 16,742 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 6,500 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 15,107 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 36,000 were accumulated by Millrace Asset Group. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 583 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research accumulated 6,545 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com has 2,308 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 47,821 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Lc. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 3,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 79,407 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Pitcairn Com holds 10,165 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 9,185 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc stated it has 16,373 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 147,995 shares to 178,258 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Flex Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 20,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,302 shares, and cut its stake in Wns(Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.