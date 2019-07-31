Veeva Sys (Call) (VEEV) Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Valuation Rose While Sheffield Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $320,000

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 399,017 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (VEEV) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $166.45. About 1.12 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 380,158 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 19,886 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 17,017 shares. Starr Int stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Art Limited Liability Company holds 9,711 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Company reported 431,325 shares. First Republic Management holds 8,989 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 7,318 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.16% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Parnassus Invests Ca reported 0.2% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com owns 11,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Sheffield Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 7.58% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 37,246 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 267,475 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,157 shares.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for AbbVie, TriNet Group, ACI Worldwide, and IMV INC â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide to Spotlight Real-Time Payments at NACHA Payments 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 109.51 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alcon Standardizes on Veeva Vault CDMS for Clinical Data Management – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 189,039 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.04% or 47,161 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 2.22 million shares stake. Bamco Incorporated New York owns 704,292 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 127,251 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has 10,175 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Parkside National Bank & Tru holds 0.06% or 1,516 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Private Advisor Ltd Liability reported 14,799 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited reported 57,153 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The owns 4,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 284,366 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 27,335 shares to 55,416 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.