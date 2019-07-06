Veeva Sys (Call) (VEEV) Share Value Rose While Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Stake by $381,000; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Cut by $1.02 Million Its Position

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (VEEV) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.05. About 655,943 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cerner Corporation (CERN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “VEEV Stock: The Life Sciences Cloud Player With Triple-Digit Upside – Profit Confidential” published on October 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Veeva Systems’ Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva: An Asymmetric Short – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.27M for 111.88 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Wallach Matthew J sold $1.41M worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 12,000 shares. MATEO ALAN also sold $60,713 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 6.05 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 44,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc stated it has 14,799 shares. Bamco New York, a New York-based fund reported 704,292 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 0.02% or 2,100 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.06% or 11.96 million shares in its portfolio. 40,818 were accumulated by Hamilton Lane Lc. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,929 shares. Regions Financial reported 334 shares. Amer Intl Group holds 0% or 4,085 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 2,282 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Navellier Assocs Inc holds 1.96% or 99,791 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 36,493 shares in its portfolio.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 9,231 shares to 17,131 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 26,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/07/2019: DOCU, IBM, SNE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Gru Capital Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 6,000 shares. Notis invested in 51,602 shares. North Carolina-based Parsec Mngmt Inc has invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.25 million are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.23% or 186,807 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 140,185 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome accumulated 6.33M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 1.88% or 14.71M shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 227,567 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny holds 4.54% or 225,420 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gru Incorporated accumulated 1.57% or 13.33M shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 2.8% or 605.28 million shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).