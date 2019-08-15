Veeva Sys (Call) (VEEV) Market Value Rose While Sigma Planning Lowered Its Position by $381,000; Js Capital Management Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) Raised by $19.68 Million as Stock Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (VEEV) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 763,258 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 1.24M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares to 268,572 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 104.30 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 19,265 shares to 22,069 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 6,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.