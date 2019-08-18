Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Both Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments Inc. 12 1.10 N/A -8.74 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 166 28.08 N/A 1.76 120.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8% Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Veeco Instruments Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Universal Display Corporation’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veeco Instruments Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Universal Display Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Universal Display Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Universal Display Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 9.59% upside potential and an average target price of $12. Meanwhile, Universal Display Corporation’s average target price is $174.5, while its potential downside is -17.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Veeco Instruments Inc. seems more appealing than Universal Display Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veeco Instruments Inc. and Universal Display Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.2% and 80.2% respectively. About 2.4% of Veeco Instruments Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Universal Display Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73% Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59%

For the past year Veeco Instruments Inc. was less bullish than Universal Display Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Universal Display Corporation beats Veeco Instruments Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.