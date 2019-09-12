Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments Inc. 12 1.27 N/A -8.74 0.00 Daqo New Energy Corp. 40 2.26 N/A 2.80 14.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veeco Instruments Inc. and Daqo New Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8% Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 2.5% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that Veeco Instruments Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1.82 beta and it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Veeco Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Daqo New Energy Corp. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Veeco Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.2% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Daqo New Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 76.4% are Daqo New Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73% Daqo New Energy Corp. -4.53% -4.75% 12.95% 13.59% 16.3% 79.27%

For the past year Veeco Instruments Inc. was less bullish than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Summary

Daqo New Energy Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Veeco Instruments Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.