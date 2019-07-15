Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments Inc. 11 1.20 N/A -8.74 0.00 eMagin Corporation 1 0.90 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Veeco Instruments Inc. and eMagin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Veeco Instruments Inc. and eMagin Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8% eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Veeco Instruments Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. eMagin Corporation’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veeco Instruments Inc. Its rival eMagin Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 0.8 respectively. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than eMagin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Veeco Instruments Inc. and eMagin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Veeco Instruments Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 1.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares and 34.8% of eMagin Corporation shares. 1.8% are Veeco Instruments Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.36% are eMagin Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veeco Instruments Inc. -9.8% 8.98% 14.97% 58.2% -21.33% 75.17% eMagin Corporation 0.25% -13.05% -35.35% -62.67% -65.8% -48.53%

For the past year Veeco Instruments Inc. had bullish trend while eMagin Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Veeco Instruments Inc. beats eMagin Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.