Veeco Instrs Del (VECO) Stock Value Declined While Walleye Trading Has Decreased by $346,540 Its Position; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Lpl Financial Trimmed Stake

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 62,456 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 76,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 1.08M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (VECO) by 86.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 34,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 5,346 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Veeco Instrs Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.37 million market cap company. It closed at $9.91 lastly. It is down 16.42% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 1.0C TO 20C, EST. 12.7C; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Veeco Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VECO); 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 22/05/2018 – Lumentum Selects Veeco’s K475i MOCVD System for Next-Generation Applications Including 3D Sensing, High-Speed Fiber-Optic Communications and Laser-Based Materials Processing; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 Veeco Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 21,361 shares to 78,430 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 73,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (Put) (NYSE:BP) by 8,100 shares to 118,300 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (Call) (NYSE:UA) by 404,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc (Put).