Veeco Instrs Del (VECO) Share Value Declined While Carlson Capital LP Lowered Its Holding; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position Maintained by Hills Bank & Trust Company

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (VECO) by 67.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 567,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 270,348 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 838,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Veeco Instrs Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 236,566 shares traded. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 16.42% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 6.0C; 17/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems lnstalled Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Lumentum Selects Veeco’s K475i MOCVD System for Next-Generation Applications Including 3D Sensing, High-Speed Fiber-Optic Communications and Laser-Based Materials Processing; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Veeco Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VECO); 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems Installed Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,483 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 6,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 318,378 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 44,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership owns 4,476 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,150 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 96 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Co owns 32,588 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited reported 0.23% stake. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 141,553 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co stated it has 296,452 shares. New York-based Cibc Markets Corp has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 71,334 are held by Principal Fin Group. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.19% or 11,957 shares. 7,786 were reported by Blair William Il.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 248,470 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 203,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Analysts await Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 260.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Veeco Instruments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.