Vedanta Limited (VEDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Energy Fuels Inc. 3 5.36 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vedanta Limited and Energy Fuels Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Energy Fuels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vedanta Limited and Energy Fuels Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.8% and 0% respectively. About 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited 0.66% -13.91% 6.43% -18.97% -46.6% -21.14% Energy Fuels Inc. -3.93% -14.6% -8.19% -26.1% 28.71% -5.61%

For the past year Vedanta Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Energy Fuels Inc.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.