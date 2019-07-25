Vedanta Limited (VEDL) Reaches $9.90 After 8.00% Up Move; Vivint Solar (VSLR) Shorts Down By 2.1%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) had a decrease of 2.1% in short interest. VSLR’s SI was 6.79M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.1% from 6.94 million shares previously. With 599,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s short sellers to cover VSLR’s short positions. The SI to Vivint Solar Inc’s float is 16.17%. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 692,882 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW BOOKED OF APPROXIMATELY 52 MWS FOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY MEGAWATTS INSTALLED 44.6 MW VS 47.1 MW; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $68.3 MLN, UP 28 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Vivint closes tax equity for resi portfolio; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 23/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing V, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 18/05/2018 – Vivint Solar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

The stock of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 702,879 shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) has declined 46.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VEDL News: 03/05/2018 – VEDANTA LTD VDAN.NS SAYS CAPEX GUIDANCE AT ABOUT $1.5 BLN FOR FY 2019; 23/03/2018 – VEDANTA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR 45B VIA SECURITIES; 29/03/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L – CLOSURE OF GROUP’S IRON ORE BUSINESS IN GOA WOULD NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S PROFITABILITY; 24/05/2018 – VEDANTA: TNPCB ORDERED CLOSURE OF COPPER SMELTER PLANT MAY 23; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – IN OIL AND GAS GROWTH PROJECTS ON TRACK TO ENABLE SIGNIFICANT VOLUME GROWTH IN FY2019; 18/05/2018 – Vedanta says Indian copper smelter shutdown causing deficit, price rise; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Copper prices to rise for Indian manufacturers after Vedanta smelter closure; 17/04/2018 – VEDANTA LTD VDAN.NS – 10 PCT OF ELECTROSTEEL’S SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE HELD BY ELECTROSTEEL’S EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AND FINANCIAL CREDITORS; 25/05/2018 – VEDANTA TO SEEK LEGAL RECOURSE, DIALOGUE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY TO RESTART COPPER SMELTER, DOUBLE CAPACITY- CO EXECUTIVE; 17/04/2018 – Vedanta gets regulatory nod for Electrosteel takeoverThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $9.18B company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $10.69 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VEDL worth $734.72 million more.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and gas and oil in India. The company has market cap of $9.18 billion. It produces gas and oil, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. The firm also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,786 activity. 2,619 shares valued at $11,786 were sold by Dickson Paul S. on Friday, February 1.