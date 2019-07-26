Vedanta Limited (VEDL) Reaches $9.51 After 8.00% Down Move; QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS COMMON SHARE (CJCFF) Shorts Lowered By 18.92%

The stock of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 363,723 shares traded. Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) has declined 46.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VEDL News: 29/05/2018 – VEDANTA LTD VDAN.NS SAYS LAND PRICE SHALL BE REFUNDED BY SIPCOT AS PER THEIR NORMS; 15/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES COMMENTS IN EMIALED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – VEDANTA WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR SHRS OF ELECTROSTEEL; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA LTD – DELAYED START-UP OF THOOTUKUDI PLANT TO IMPACT COPPER AVAILABILITY IN INDIA; SAYS CO HAS ABOUT 35 PCT SHARE OF PRIMARY COPPER MARKET IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – Vedanta Ltd. Profit Jumps Boosted by Higher Sales, One-Time Gain; 27/03/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – COPPER INDIA UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – INDIA’S VEDANTA LTD VDAN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 48.02 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 26.47 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Vedanta wrestles with Indian state over key smelter; 29/05/2018 – Vedanta Resources Ordered to Seal and Close Copper Plant; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO RESIGNS TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA REThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $8.86B company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $8.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VEDL worth $709.04M less.

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:CJCFF) had a decrease of 18.92% in short interest. CJCFF’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.92% from 3,700 shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 0 days are for QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:CJCFF)’s short sellers to cover CJCFF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.218. About 22,000 shares traded or 24.08% up from the average. Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:CJCFF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:CJCFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Syrah Resource Is Set To Become The World’s Largest Graphite Miner – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2016.

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company has market cap of $9.70 million. The firm primarily explores for graphite, gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Lac des Iles West property comprising 74 mineral claims that covers an area of 4,013.30 hectares located in the Southern Quebec; the La Loutre property that consists of 48 mineral claims covering an area of 2,867.29 hectares located in the Northwest of Quebec; and the Sakami property comprising 213 mineral claims that covers an area of 10,736.37 hectares located in the Northwest of Montreal.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and gas and oil in India. The company has market cap of $8.86 billion. It produces gas and oil, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. The firm also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.