Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Comparing side by side

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28 United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.09 N/A 0.01 80.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vedanta Limited and United States Antimony Corporation. United States Antimony Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Vedanta Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Vedanta Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of United States Antimony Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1% United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Vedanta Limited is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, United States Antimony Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vedanta Limited are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor United States Antimony Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Vedanta Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United States Antimony Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vedanta Limited and United States Antimony Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 14.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year Vedanta Limited had bearish trend while United States Antimony Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vedanta Limited beats United States Antimony Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.